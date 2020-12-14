What are the characteristics of good women?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated by Jaber ibn Abdullah (RA) who said: With some of the companions, we were with the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and he said: The best of your women have these characteristics: Childbearing, very kind, chaste, loved by the family, courteous towards spouse, precious for the husband, self-protecting against non-Mahram, heedful and good listener, and have amicable and pleasant behaviour with her spouse in their private moments [1].

[1] Translated from Shia News Website, (24 Oct. 2020).