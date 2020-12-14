Failure of Lebanese-Israeli border talks

SHAFAQNA- US sources said that Lebanese-Israeli talks to define maritime borders, which began in a hurry and without fear, were expected to yield no tangible results from the outset.

The sources informed the US State Department, which supported the start of the talks: “In order to achieve a political victory that can not be ignored in any political equation, and if the election result is not in favor of the previous government, it should not rush to start negotiations one month before the US election.”

According to these sources, the Lebanese side’s move to increase its preconditions for demarcating the maritime borders is not only aimed at disrupting the current negotiations, but also at forcing the other side to meet these demands in light of the Trump administration’s need to achieve victory to respond in the last hours of his presidency, something that will force Biden’s next government to do so in a weaker position if it wants to continue to support the Lebanese-Israeli talks.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English