Iraqi Prime Minister’s letter to Emir of Kuwait

SHAFQANA- The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the arrival of Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Kuwait.

In a brief statement, Ahmad Al-Sahaf announced that Fuad Hussein had arrived in Kuwait and met with Nawaf Ahmad Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the country. Al-Sahaf noted that the Iraqi Foreign Minister handed over a letter from Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi to the Emir of Kuwait.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

