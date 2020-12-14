https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/002947DC-9EBB-4B66-8A13-DA9466543D29.jpeg 468 702 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-14 11:03:262020-12-14 11:06:40Iraqi Prime Minister’s letter to Emir of Kuwait
Iraqi Prime Minister’s letter to Emir of Kuwait
SHAFQANA- The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the arrival of Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Kuwait.
In a brief statement, Ahmad Al-Sahaf announced that Fuad Hussein had arrived in Kuwait and met with Nawaf Ahmad Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the country. Al-Sahaf noted that the Iraqi Foreign Minister handed over a letter from Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi to the Emir of Kuwait.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
