Young Bahraini prisoner on verge of martyrdom

SHAFAQNA- The mother of Bahraini revolutionary prisoner Mohammad Hamid Al-Daqqaq expressed concern about her son’s health, saying: “Mohammad suffers from severe anemia.”

The mother of Mohammad Hamid Al-Daqqaq, a Bahraini revolutionary prisoner, expressed concern over her son’s health after the Al-Khalifa regime insisted on depriving him of treatment, and said that Mohammad suffers from severe anemia. Mohammad Al-Daqqaq’s mother pointed out: “My son suffers from severe anemia and had a kidney at birth and is exposed to severe attacks. At the age of eight, his spleen was removed due to the effects of anemia.”

The mother of a Bahraini prisoner continued: “Anemia, especially with the onset of the cold season, requires special care, so that severe pain increases and requires medication and keeping warm, but he is deprived of this.” Stating that the Al-Khalifa regime’s “Joe” central prison had been out of contact with doctors for two months, she emphasized that she had informed the National Institute of Human Rights and the Secretariat of Complaints, and their only response was that “we are following up”. Mohammad Hamid Al-Daqqaq’s mother blamed Joe Central Prison for her son’s health and called on the authorities to treat and release him and all detainees.

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English