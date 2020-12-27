Canberra Mosque; second oldest mosque in Australia

SHAFAQNA- The Canberra Mosque is both a place of worship and an Islamic center for the religious education, social and cultural activities of local Muslims in and around the area.

The idea of ​​establishing a mosque in Canberra, the capital of Australia, was mooted in the late 1950s. The idea was brought up by the then Indonesian Ambassador to Australia, “Dr. E Way Helmi “. He had discussed the project with then-Australian Federal Minister, Sir Gordon Freeth, and the then Australian Labor Minister. Dr. Helmi also asked for financial support for the project from three Muslim governments with representatives in Canberra.

The Canberra Mosque, designed in Melbourne, was built in 1960 at a cost of 18000 pounds. The mosque was built with the participation of three governments through their diplomatic missions in Canberra. These were the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, the High Commission of Malaya (before the formation of Malaysia) and the High Commission of Pakistan.

These three representative entities of their respective countries later became the founding members of the Canberra Mosque.

The official laying of the cornerstone of the Canberra Mosque was performed on January 26, 1960 by Dr. Helmi in the presence of the members of the Muslim community of Canberra and some guests from the city of Canberra.

When the Canberra Mosque first opened its doors to worshipers, Haji Soetan Masjhoerdin, a person of the Indonesian embassy staff, was appointed as the first Imam and custodian of the Canberra Mosque. He performed congregational prayers, including Friday prayers, and managed all Muslim ceremonies in the mosque.

Canberra Mosque is the second oldest used mosque in Australia. The first mosque in Australia was built by Afghans in 1861 in “Maree”, located in South Australia.

Currently, the Canberra Mosque is still the only mosque in the city.

The Canberra Mosque is both a place of worship and an Islamic center for religious education, social interactions and cultural activities of local Muslims in the area and and around.

The Islamic Canberra School is an integral part of the Canberra Mosque. The school began operations in the mid-1970s.

The mission of this school is to meet the religious and linguistic needs of Muslim children in the area.

The number of students enrolled in the Canberra Islamic School has increased from 20 children in 1981 to about 120 children in 2012.

Currently, the school has a large number of students from different ethnic groups from African, Asian and European countries.

