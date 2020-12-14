Temperatures of 4 million people recorded at Masjid Al-Haram

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Since the resumption of Umrah, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca has monitored temperatures of around 4 million people through thermal cameras. A total of 25 cameras have been installed at entrances of the Grand Mosque to detect feverish worshippers to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). More than 100 employees have been trained to use the thermal cameras. These cameras can record temperatures six meters away. Visitors are also sprayed with disinfectants at the entrance.

The presidency has introduced strict health and safety measures to protect pilgrims. In order to ensure social distancing, the presidency has designated special pathways for elderly and disabled people to help them safely perform rituals, according to Arab News. Air-conditioning systems and filters receive nine daily cleans using ultraviolet sanitizing technology, and more than 200 hand-sanitizing devices have been distributed around the mosque. Water coolers and reusable bottles have been banned for health reasons and instead the presidency hands out a certain number of Zamzam water bottles to each pilgrim.