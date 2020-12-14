Utrecht Mosque targeted in Islamophobic attack

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The grand Mosque of Utrecht in the Netherlands was attacked by unknown individuals. The Mosque’s officials said in a statement that the attack took place on Sunday, Al-Quds Al-Arabi website reported. They said a number of unknown individuals drew swastikas and wrote anti-Islam slogans on the Mosque walls. The officials regretted the Islamophobic incident and said it has caused concerns among the city’s Muslims. Local media reported later that a 44-year-old man has been arrested by the police over the incident. Back in November, a Mosque in the city of Zaandam in northwestern Netherlands suffered an Islamophobic attack.