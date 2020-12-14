Date :Monday, December 14th, 2020 | Time : 14:54 |ID: 186661 | Print

Zarif highlights Iranians unity in repelling over 444 imposed wars in history

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pointed in a tweet on Monday to the Iranian nation’s united authority and resistance to numerous wars in its multi-thousand-year history. “All Iranians—regardless of ethnicity, dialect or creed—standing united have together repelled over 444 wars imposed on them throughout our proud, millennia-long history,” Zarif tweeted on Monday. He added that “is it any wonder, then, that Iran is the oldest continuous country in human civilization.” In a tweet, Zarif has used #Stand firm.

You might also like
Zarif derides Trump's fresh anti-Iran allegations
Hormuz Peace Endeavor is still on the table, Zarif says
Zarif: The unlawful US position disregards well-stablished rules of international law
Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Venezuela
Iran, Malaysia FMs reviewe the latest regional and international developments
Expert describes sanction on Zarif as ‘limited action in modern diplomacy’
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *