Zarif highlights Iranians unity in repelling over 444 imposed wars in history

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pointed in a tweet on Monday to the Iranian nation’s united authority and resistance to numerous wars in its multi-thousand-year history. “All Iranians—regardless of ethnicity, dialect or creed—standing united have together repelled over 444 wars imposed on them throughout our proud, millennia-long history,” Zarif tweeted on Monday. He added that “is it any wonder, then, that Iran is the oldest continuous country in human civilization.” In a tweet, Zarif has used #Stand firm.