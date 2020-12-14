Turkish society gifts 30,000 Quran copies to Djibouti

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Turkish charity society gifted 30,000 copies of the Quran to the people of Djibouti.

The Khayrat Charity Society has gifted the copies as part of a campaign dubbed “World Recites the Quran”, Anadolu Agency reported. The Qurans were recently sent to the African country from the port city of Izmir.

Ali Othman Aslanchi, the society’s representative in Izmir, said the move was aimed at helping Muslims in Djibouti who do not have access to copies of the Quran. He noted that the Khayrat Charity Society has so far distributed some 600,000 copies of the Quran among Muslims in Turkey and other countries. Djibouti is a mostly French- and Arabic-speaking country on the Horn of Africa. It is a predominantly Muslim country. Islam is observed by 94 percent of its nearly one million people.