Date :Monday, December 14th, 2020 | Time : 16:02 |ID: 186693 | Print

Iraqi PM met with Saudi ambassador to the country

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The press office of the Iraqi Prime Minister today (Monday) in a statement referring to the meeting of the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Abdul Aziz Al-Shammari said that during the meeting the relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh were discussed.

The statement said: “In this meeting, the activation of trade exchanges between the two countries in the light of the recent meetings of the Iraq-Saudi Arabia Coordination Council was discussed.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Medina's Quba Mosque covered with new carpets+Photos
The pilgrims of Baytolharam ended Hajj ritual
One killed, Seven wounded in terror Attack on a bus carrying Iranian pilgrims in Iraq
Photos: Many pilgrims visited the Al-Kafeel Museum during Arbaeen
Obese Daesh Mufti Arrested by Iraqi Forces in Mosul
Reasons behind the eventual withdrawal of Kuwait from PGCC
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *