Iraqi PM met with Saudi ambassador to the country
SHAFAQNA- The press office of the Iraqi Prime Minister today (Monday) in a statement referring to the meeting of the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Abdul Aziz Al-Shammari said that during the meeting the relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh were discussed.
The statement said: “In this meeting, the activation of trade exchanges between the two countries in the light of the recent meetings of the Iraq-Saudi Arabia Coordination Council was discussed.”
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
