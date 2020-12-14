Date :Monday, December 14th, 2020 | Time : 18:05 |ID: 186718 | Print

Blast hits oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

SHAFAQNA- A fuel transport ship was hit by a blast at Saudi port in Jeddah, according to local sources.

The Singapore-flagged BW Rhine suffered material damage after being hit by “an external source”, the BW Group, a shipping company, said in a statement. All 22 crew members on board survived the blast without injury, the statement said, according to AA.

