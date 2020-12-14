https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/oil-tanker.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-14 18:05:492020-12-14 18:05:49Blast hits oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah
Blast hits oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah
SHAFAQNA- A fuel transport ship was hit by a blast at Saudi port in Jeddah, according to local sources.
The Singapore-flagged BW Rhine suffered material damage after being hit by “an external source”, the BW Group, a shipping company, said in a statement. All 22 crew members on board survived the blast without injury, the statement said, according to AA.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!