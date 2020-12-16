UK: Rose Lane Mosque cooks 120 meals a week for homeless in Norwich

SHAFAQNA- The East Anglian Bangladesh Trust has teamed up with St Martins Housing Trust to provide 120 meals on a weekly basis for the homeless. The chicken, vegetable, and curry meals will be handed to Labour activists to distribute to hostels across Norwich.

Jalal Uddin, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Rose Lane Mosque in Norwich, Norfolk, England, believes it is the duty of Muslims, and Bangladeshi community, to help the less fortunate.

The act of generosity was praised by Dr. Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martins Housing Trust, Islamreligionguardian reported. “We are very fortunate that in the city of Norwich there is accessible food provision for people who are sleeping rough or homeless,” he said.