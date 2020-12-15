Berlin to Host International Conference on Early Islamic Architecture and Culture (ICEIAC 2021)

SHAFAQNA- The German capital will host an international conference called “International Conference on Early Islamic Architecture and Culture (ICEIAC 2021)”. The event will be held from July 22nd to 23rd in 2021 in Berlin, Germany.

The International Conference on Early Islamic Architecture and Culture is held every year in order to exchange experiences and research results in the field of Islamic architecture and culture. The conference will also introduce the latest innovations in the domain of architecture. In addition, conference organizers are working to form networks of students, professors, and researchers in the field of architecture.

These networks can contribute to scientific and research exchanges in the field of Islamic architecture. On the other hand, every year, the conference officials ask interested parties, students and researchers to present their papers in the subject areas related to Islamic architecture and culture. Interested parties can also apply to attend the conference this year. To be enrolled to present their paper this year, they must send their articles to the relevant authorities.

We can mention the following topics among the ones covered this year : “Islamic art in the early days of Islam”, “Architecture of Mosques”, “Islamic architecture”, “The interaction of religion and politics in Islamic architecture”, “Islamic art, culture and history”, “Abbasi art, culture and architecture”, “Umayyad art, culture and architecture” as well as “Islamic architecture in India”. Interested parties have until December 15 of this year to submit their papers to the conference organizers.

If you would like to learn more about this conference, visit :

https://waset.org/early-islamic-architecture-and-culture-conference-in-july-2021-in-berlin

Persian version