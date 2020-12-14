Date :Monday, December 14th, 2020 | Time : 18:50 |ID: 186728 | Print

ICC prosecutor condemns US sanctions

SHAFAQNA- The outgoing prosecutor of the International Criminal Court slammed sanctions slapped on her by the Trump Administration .

“The court and her prosecution office were “subjected to unprecedented and wholly unacceptable threats, attacks and sanctions this past year”,Fatou Bensouda said  in her final speech to an annual gathering of the court’s member states before she leaves office next year.

Bensouda said that the measures were an attack on the court and its member states and represented “a dangerous precedent for a rule-based international system.” She said: “It is my sincere hope that the U.S. reverses its aggressive policy of antagonism towards the court. No one wins from such attacks”, AlJazeera reported.

