Muslim community supports local restaurants in 1st Halal Restaurant Week in US

SHAFAQNA- Muslims from across the Bay Area made a trip to Fremont to participate in the first-of-its kind restaurant week featuring restaurants that serve halal food and zabiha meat.

The idea of the event came from Irfan Rydhan, the Founder of Halal Fest, an annual food event that takes place in the summer. He believes it’s critical to rally the community to support local restaurants during the pandemic, Aboutislam told.

Halal is an Arabic word meaning lawful or permitted. In general every food is considered Halal in Islam unless it is specially prohibited by the Quran or the Hadith. The term is commonly used for meat. It also applies to other food products, cosmetics, personal care products and pharmaceuticals which mustn’t be derived from non-Halal sources like pork.