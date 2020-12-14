US: Yasir Khan makes history after becoming first Muslim chaplain appointed to California Legislature

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/us.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-14 19:59:132020-12-14 20:38:31US: Yasir Khan makes history after becoming first Muslim chaplain appointed to California Legislature
SHAFAQNA- A Muslim man, Imam Mohammad Yasir Khan, was appointed by Anthony Rendon, speaker of the California State Assembly as the assembly chaplain for the 2021-22 session.Khan has served as a chaplain at his local county jails, sheriff’s offices and hospitals for the past six years. He is also the founder and president of the non-profit organization Al-Misbaah. Al-Misbaah works in collaboration with the Sacramento Food Bank to provide food distributions across Sacramento. The organization also helps provide low income families with vehicles that allows them to become mobile.
The main role of a State Assembly chaplain is to say a prayer at the beginning of each session, but Khan hopes to use this opportunity to bring the community closer together.
“I sincerely want to do whatever I can do to show our fellow Americans that we want to celebrate diversity and make this world a better place for everybody. We’re not an exclusive group of people living in America, we are active contributors to society and we care about our communities”, Khan told CNN.
