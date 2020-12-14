Date :Monday, December 14th, 2020 | Time : 19:59 |ID: 186740 | Print

US: Yasir Khan makes history after becoming first Muslim chaplain appointed to California Legislature

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim man, Imam Mohammad Yasir Khan, was appointed by Anthony Rendon, speaker of the California State Assembly as the assembly chaplain for the 2021-22 session.Khan has served as a chaplain at his local county jails, sheriff’s offices and hospitals for the past six years. He is also the founder and president of the non-profit organization Al-Misbaah. Al-Misbaah works in collaboration with the Sacramento Food Bank to provide food distributions across Sacramento. The organization also helps provide low income families with vehicles that allows them to become mobile.

