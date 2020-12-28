Quranic speaker dolls made in Russia +Photos

SHAFAQNA- “Muslimah” (Muslim Lady) is the name of a talking doll designed and produced in Makhachkala, the capital of the Russian Republic of Dagestan, and is capable of reciting the Quran and perform the daily prayers.

“Musleme”, which is pronounced “Muslimah” in Russian, is a talking doll that can recite chapters from the Quran and recite the gracious names of Allah, which are 99 good names of God which are taken from the Quran.

The doll also has the ability to teach the five daily prayers, and was designed and produced by Maryam Sharibova, an entrepreneur from Makhachkala, the capital of the Republic of Dagestan.

“The doll helps those who are unable to teach prayer to their children,” he told the Russian News Agency. The doll is also able to call its owner by name.

The manufacturer added: “We are currently producing 100 to 150 pieces of this doll per month and we plan to increase the monthly production to 500 pieces.” The doll will soon be available in malls in Turkey and the Middle East. Afterwards, it will be available for sale in Europe, the United States and Australia.

The Center for Regional Export Support of Russia also announced: “There have been requests to supply this product in the markets of the Middle East and Turkey, and the manufacturer has won our trust, and this doll is a safe and secure product for children.”

