Production of virtual reality glasses of Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- The King Fahd Publishing Center of Saudi Arabia, presented the statistics from the latest publications of this center. The institute announced the production of virtual reality glasses of the Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH) for the project to make virtual pilgrimage possible to this Holy Mosque.

According to Shafaqna quoting IQNA and the Saudi Al-Sabq news website, Sheikh Abdul Latif, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Communication and Guidance of Saudi Arabia and the supervisor of the King Fahd Quran Publishing Association, announced: “Since the establishment of the Publishing Association in 1405 A.H until today, more than 342 million copies of the Qur’an in various sizes and designs have been published in 78 languages.”

He emphasized: “The Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Guidance of Saudi Arabia seeks to increase the production capacity of the King Fahd Quran Printing Association compared to previous years. This center has been successfully able to grow 100% capacity in the production of Quranic copies within two years. The institute has succeeded to print 18 millions of copies of the Qur’an in different volumes and sizes at the same cost and with excellent quality. While the average annual production in the last 33 years was 9 million copies a year. Despite the fact that the world was dealing with the rapid spread of the Coronavirus this year, the Saudi Quran Publishing Association was able to maintain the average edition of Quranic copies as in previous years.”

Sheikh Abdul Latif added: “The King Fahd Publishing Center intends to implement 6 other projects. These projects are: 1. the printing of the new Quran in the normal size of 19.3 × 13.5 cm, in which each page does not necessarily end with one verse. The second one is : 2. printing the new version of the Quran in the scale is 35 x 24.5 cm, which is written in a new beautiful line. The third project is : 3.the translation of the Holy Quran into Filipino (Tagalog), which is spoken by 50 million people worldwide. In addition: 4. there are 14 digital translations of the Qur’an on the Center’s website, which includes Amazigh (Berber) languages ​​in Arabic, Javanese, Tagalog, Tajik, Malay, Mandarin, Anko, Turkish, Telugu, Persian, Vietnamese, Malayalam, and Nepali.”

He continued: “The next project is : 5. to publish a six volume thematic interpretation of the Quran in sign language with the main concentration on the axes of the principles of: beliefs, purity, prayer and worship, transactions, ethics and Islamic customs. Lastly: 6.the virtual pilgrimage to the Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH) using three-dimensional glasses is another of these plans, the purpose of which is to inform the pilgrims about the Prophet’s shrine. This program includes several 360-degree panoramic photos that completely show the old Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH) from the beginning of the entrance of Babal-Salam and the passage from Bab Jibril to Rozah Sharif, Babal-Rahma and the outer scenes of the mosque.

These virtual reality glasses also show the view of the mosque from the top of the minarets and the exhibition of manuscripts, and allow the audience to see the inside of the Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH) in real time with panoramic photos.” Regarding the 2030 vision of the country to be able to host 30 million pilgrims, the Saudi religious official said: “In order to realize this vision, two approaches are necessary; Increasing the production of the Quran Assembly to 18,150,000 copies of the Qur’an in various designs and sizes, as well as translating the Quran into other languages.

For this purpose, in the next 3 months, the digital software of the Quran of the Medina for “Mac” operating systems will be completed, which is in accordance with the line of the Qur’an of Medina.” Sheikh Abdul Latif concluded: “The Saudi Quran Publishing Center intends to supply 20 million copies of the Quran in various designs and sizes in a short period of time and make it available to applicant countries around the world.”

