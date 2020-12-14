First Americans receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

SHAFAQNA- The first Coronavirus vaccinations were administered Monday morning in United sates.

Among the first Americans to receive the Vaccine were health care workers in New York. A critical care nurse encouraged everyone to take the vaccine after receiving the shot herself.”I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming,” the nurse said on a livestream provided by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our country.”