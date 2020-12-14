Date :Monday, December 14th, 2020 | Time : 22:03 |ID: 186767 | Print

First Americans receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

SHAFAQNA- The first Coronavirus vaccinations were administered Monday morning in United sates.

Among the first Americans to receive the Vaccine were health care workers in New York. A critical care nurse encouraged everyone to take the vaccine after receiving the shot herself.”I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming,” the nurse said on a livestream provided by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our country.”

Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said over the weekend that 145 sites across the country would receive vaccine shipments on Monday. More than 400 sites will have the shipments on Tuesday, and the last 66 sites will get them on Wednesday, US News reported.

