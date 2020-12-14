Beirut blast case’s Attorney General resigns

SHAFAQNA- Ghassan Owaidat, the attorney general in the Beirut explosion case, has announced that he will withdraw from pursuing the case because one of his relatives is accused in the case.

Owaidat said in a statement that his resignation as the attorney general in the Beirut blast case was due to his kinship with former Lebanese minister Ghazi Zaiter, against whom Fadi Sawan, a judicial investigator, has filed a lawsuit.

A massive explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4 killed more than 200 people and injured 6,000. The blast devastated the port and many buildings, leaving about 300,000 people homeless.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English