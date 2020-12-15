Do Muslims have the right idea about Islam?

SHAFAQNA – Islamic reformers, and great Islamic thinkers, especially those in recent centuries, have fully noticed this point that the Muslims mentality toward Islam has been damaged. There is a difference between a religion and school of thought being alive within its own existence and the conception of the people who accepted it being (also) alive. It is possible that the religion itself has the essence of life (is alive), but the people’s idea about it, is not the correct one [1].

[1] Ihyaye Tafakkore Islami, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 33.