What is the ruling on tattooing eyebrows and lips? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about tattooing.

Question: What is the ruling on tattooing eyebrows and lips? And are tattoos obstacles for Qosl and Wudhu?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem with tattooing under the skin on its own and it is not an obstacle for Qosl and Wudhu; but if it is commonly considered to be an adornment, the woman must cover it from non-Mahram men.

