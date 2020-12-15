2.7 billion people did not get government aid during Coronavirus pandemic: Oxfam

SHAFAQNA- More than a third of the world’s population – some 2.7 billion people – has not received government aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

An analysis of World Bank data conducted by the Nairobi-based charity found that while $9.8 trillion of aid was spent by 36 wealthy nations, 59 low-income countries spent only $42 billion to cope with the economic fallout of the pandemic. It also found that rich countries have spent at the rate of $695 per person, whereas low-income and emerging countries have spent at a per capita rate of between $28 to as low as $4.

Moreover, the world’s wealthiest nations have only increased aid to developing countries by $5.8 billion, the study showed.“The coronavirus united the world in fear but has divided it in response,” said Oxfam Executive Director Gabriela Bucher ,Reuters reported.

“The pandemic sparked a laudable global effort that reached more than a billion more people with social protection support over 2020 but, as of today, more people still have been left behind entirely,” Bucher added. “That need not be so.”