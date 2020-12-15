Saudi begins registering people for vaccination against COVID-19

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has begun registering citizens and foreign residents for vaccination against COVID-19, the country’s state agency said.

The head of the United Nations children’s agency, Henrietta Fore, has said teachers should be “prioritised to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, once front-line health personnel and high-risk populations are vaccinated”,Aljazeera told.

Meanwhile, Canada has become the third nation to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after the United Kingdom and the United States kicked off their inoculation campaigns against COVID-19 by injecting front-line healthcare workers and elderly nursing home residents.