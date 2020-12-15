Date :Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 | Time : 14:31 |ID: 186834 | Print

Online Quranic forum stresses promotion of dialogue

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Darol-Quran of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine in Karbala, Iraq, organized an online forum on the culture of dialogue in view of the Holy Quran.

Titled “Culture of Dialogue and Peaceful Coexistence in View of Quran”, it was organized in cooperation with the Islamic Studies Faculty of Warithul-Anbiya University of Karbala and the State University of Jakarta. Participants at the forum stressed the need for promoting and deepening the culture of dialogue, according to the website of the Darol-Quran.

In an address, Talal Faiq Al-Kamali, dean of the Islamic Studies Faculty, said dialogue with followers of other faiths and religions has been emphasized in the Holy Quran and the teachings of Ahlul-Bayt (AS). The forum was part of a series of scholarly programs held by the Darol-Quran on Quranic themes.

You might also like
Archbishop of Serbian Orthodox Church welcomes interfaith dialogue
Islam, Dialogue and Civil Society
religious unity in Iraq How Iraq is striving to achieve peaceful religious unity
Muslim couple opens home for food, discussion
Dallas Billboard Sparks Dialogue About Islam
Pope appeals for dialogue in Caucasus
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *