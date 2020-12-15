Online Quranic forum stresses promotion of dialogue

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Darol-Quran of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine in Karbala, Iraq, organized an online forum on the culture of dialogue in view of the Holy Quran.

Titled “Culture of Dialogue and Peaceful Coexistence in View of Quran”, it was organized in cooperation with the Islamic Studies Faculty of Warithul-Anbiya University of Karbala and the State University of Jakarta. Participants at the forum stressed the need for promoting and deepening the culture of dialogue, according to the website of the Darol-Quran.

In an address, Talal Faiq Al-Kamali, dean of the Islamic Studies Faculty, said dialogue with followers of other faiths and religions has been emphasized in the Holy Quran and the teachings of Ahlul-Bayt (AS). The forum was part of a series of scholarly programs held by the Darol-Quran on Quranic themes.