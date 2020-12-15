UAE President calls for rain prayers throughout the country

SHAFAQNA- UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan has called for rain prayers in all UAE Mosques and prayer halls before the Friday prayers.

The order of Sheikh Khalifa Ibn Zayed to offer rain prayers was issued following the tradition of the Prophet (PBUH) and with the aim of seeking rain throughout the country.

In his order, Sheikh Khalifa Ibn Zayed called for praying to God for rain and spreading divine mercy and forgiveness towards the people and the country.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English