Karbala Darol-Quran holds Quranic, cultural programs for Women

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Darol-Quran Center of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine in Karbala organizes cultural and Quranic programs for Iraqi women. According to the website of the Darol-Quran, they are aimed at promoting the Quranic culture in society. Fatima Al-Mansouri, an official with the center, said the programs include a series of Quranic workshops taught by university scholars and Quran experts. She said the first workshop in the series was recently held with the theme of contemplating the Quran.

Lebanese scholar Milak Sabity was the instructor of the workshop, which also included a question and answer section, she added. Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein. There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.

