Date :Tuesday, December 15th, 2020

Photos: 5th anniversary of Zaria Massacre with huge protest in Abuja, Nigeria

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Followers of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky marked the 5th anniversary of #ZariaMassacre with huge protest from Wuse market to Berger Junc. in Abuja capital of Nigeria.

