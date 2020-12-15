Abu Nasr Farabi, celebrated music theorist

Iranian Academy of the Arts in collaboration with the Association of Cultural Works and Honors held a virtual meeting on “Rereading Farabi’s Theories on Music” online on Tuesday morning. During the meeting, experts pointed out that Farabi is regarded as a pioneer figure in interdisciplinary philosophy, but his role has not been taken that seriously.

It is worth mentioning that The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) commemorated Iranian philosopher Abu Nasr Farabi and Persian mystic and poet Farid-ud-Din Mohammad ibn Ebrahim Attar in 2020 and 2021.