Quran treasure and exquisite books of Astan Quds Razavi Central Library +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: In the manuscript center of Astan Quds Razavi Library, more than one hundred thousand manuscripts of lithographic and lead printing, as well as more than 50 thousand microfilms are kept. The Revolution’s Leader, with an endowment of over 20,000 copies of the resources donated by the people and personalities to him, is the largest donator of this library. In this gallery, unique treasures of manuscripts and pamphlets can be seen, which, according to the date of the endowment, show the antiquity of this ancient library. The Quranic pamphlet of Keshwad Ibn Amlas, belonging to the year 327 AH, is one of its unique treasures. Further, more than one hundred thousand manuscripts of this collection have been digitized, some of which are available on the digital library website at digital.aqr.ir.