AQR holds greatest treasure of Quran in Islamic world

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: The Holy Qurans versions with the Central Library of Astan Quds Razavi, which were written from the advent of Islam to the present day and decorated with beautiful calligraphy in various dimensions and shapes, are quite exquisite adornments for this library and museum.

From the hearts of these Qurans, which have been dedicated to Imam Reza by devotees in the past, the history and style of writing in Islam can be reviewed from the changes and creativity that have taken place in the process.

In addition to the gallery of manuscript Qurans of AQR Central Library, which is considered as the largest one in the Islamic world, the collection of printed Qurans of this library is also of great importance.

Standard environmental conditions in terms of temperature and humidity, intelligent fire alarm and extinguishing systems, etc. in AQR facilities have paved the ground for cultural donators to trust this establishment, so much so that they are happy to donate their valuable collections including manuscripts, lead-printed and lithographs.

Hossein Khosravi, the deputy for AQR library affairs, says “According to the documents available in 1301 AH, there were about two hundred copies of the Quran in lead and lithography and more than 3,500 copies of the Quran, translated into other languages in the library.”

Among the authors of printed Qurans, the name of Imam Khomeini (RA), the Founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and various classes of society from domestic and foreign political figures, thinkers and scientists, farmers and craftsmen and pilgrims and neighbors of Imam Reza (AS) can be seen here.

The need to understand the Quran for the Muslims around the world, on the one hand, and the promotion and spread of Islam through this holy Book, on the other hand, has led some to translate the Quran into different languages.

According to Khosravi, examples of the Quran are currently in foreign languages such as English, French, German, Chinese, Russian, Urdu, as well as other languages such as Tatar, Gujarati Pashto, Turkish, Kurdish, Tajik, Esperanto, Portuguese and so on. “Iran is the first country among Islamic governments to publish the Quran and in addition to our country, some countries such as Russia, the United States, China, Germany, etc. have also taken action to publish the words of God the Almighty,” he noted.

Khosravi pointed to some exquisite Qurans translated into other languages such as the French translation from (Biberstein-Kazimiriski) published in Paris in 1857, the translation into English by George Sale published in London in 1869 and another one into Russian by Sablokov, published in Kazan in 1907. One of the oldest lead-printed Qurans in this collection, which is known as the Motamedi was published in 1242 AH (1205 AH), and the 14-line Quran printed in 1246 AH is another old lead edition of this center.

Interested researchers can refer to two reference books, the descriptive list of exquisite printed Qurans of AQR Central Library by Rasoul Saeedizadeh, and the descriptive catalog and bibliography of the Quran in other languages by Hamid Reza Montazer Abadi. Currently, due to the closure of libraries and coronavirus restrictions, it is possible to send the resources needed for research through the AQR Digital Library’s document delivery services.