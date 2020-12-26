Photos: Artistic works at Razavi Holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: Renovation and reconstruction activities at Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine have been carried out for 30 consecutive years in a way that many of today’s beauties of Razavi complex are direct result of these three decades of artistic endeavor, says Mohammad Javad Tabasi, director of Razavi Architectural Arrays Company.

A large portion of great architecture of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine comes from old centuries; however, some other parts are result of constant renovation and redecoration by modern artists.

Razavi Architectural Arrays Company, affiliated to Astan Quds Razavi, the body in charge of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine, is in charge of some of woodworks and tile works of the complex.

Tabasi said: “The company has done its best to create a peaceful and calm place for visitors and pilgrims of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine by using different types of tiles including seven-color and mosaic ones”.

Many pilgrims and visitors of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine, particularly foreign visitors, introduce holy shrine’s architecture as a masterpiece of Iran and the world.

According to Tabasi there have been different tile work masters in renovation works of the complex including late Mr. Elhamnia, Mr. Khani, and late Haj Hossein Erfanian. “Over 150 persons are active in wood and mosaic-related jobs within the complex and more than 70 percent of them have been employed in last 10 years”.

Regarding the company’s activities during coronavirus pandemic, Tabasi said: “Inside doors of the complex received fundamental repairs during coronavirus restrictions. All these doors were renovated and repainted so that pilgrims could enjoy more beauties”.

He went on to say: “Reconstruction works related to the interior of the shrine and the surroundings are almost complete. Doors of the courtyards have also been put on the agenda to be rectified soon”.