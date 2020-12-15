Tunisia has no plans to normalize relations with Israel, says PM

SHAFAQNA-Tunisia has no plan of following in Morocco’s footsteps and normalise relations with Israel, Prime Minister said in an interview with broadcaster France 24 on Monday.

Hichem Mechichi said : “For Tunisia, the question is not on the agenda,” but insisted it nevertheless respected the kingdom’s choice.“We respect Morocco’s choice, Morocco is a sister country that we love very much.”

Morocco last week became the fourth Arab state this year, after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, to agree to normalise relations with Israel, AlJazeera reported.