Photos: Mirza Ja’far Mosque and Religious School in Iran

SHAFAQNA-Globe Razavi: Dating back to four centuries ago, Mirza Ja’far mosque and religious school is a symbol of beauty and glory of Islamic world’s architecture in Iran. It has long been an educational center for scholars of Mashhad.

It was included in the development plan of Imam Ridha (AS) holy shrine and became part of the complex in northern extreme.

Preserving its unique original architecture, Mirza Ja’far mosque and religious school was reconstructed between 1979 and 1984. It is now a place for education of seminary and university students under Razavi University of Islamic Sciences. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic this mosque is closed for the time being.