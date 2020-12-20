Library of Al-Abbas (A.S) shrine achieved ninth goal of UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: Library of the Al-Abbas’s ASp) holy shrine is the only library in Iraq that has achieved the ninth goal of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The Library and House of Manuscripts of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine has achieved the ninth goal of the sustainable development goals, according to the recent report of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) entitled: (Libraries that achieved the Sustainable Development Goals in light of the Corona pandemic) .

He explained: “The International Federation of Libraries and Information (IFLA) – which includes members from (150) countries – prepared this report, relying on examples it collected from libraries around the world during the pandemic. Thus the library of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine was mentioned in this report for achieving the ninth of the Sustainable Development Goals (Industry, Infrastructure and Innovation), within “Libraries continue to perform their primary mission to support innovation by providing access to existing knowledge.” The report referred to the e-lending Service that the Library’s Digital Information Center provides.”

Adding: “We are proud that the library is representing Iraq in this union, which is the most important international organization for the interests of libraries and information centers. And by achieving the ninth of Sustainable Development Goals through the service provided by our center, our library is the only one at the level of libraries in Iraq that has officially and practically achieved the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. ”

Al-Jawad continued: “The idea of ​​this service is to provide researchers with digital information sources through using their e-mail for free, through a special form prepared for this purpose. After the library was closed as a result of the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, we created this service to help the Iraqi researcher, to access to knowledge and the various sources while he is at home. ”

It is noteworthy that as a result of the great demand by Iraqi researchers for the e-lending service, the Center has worked to establish a website specialized in this service, and work is underway to add the final touches to the service, to come up with a website that represents the Iraqi researcher’s needs from digital sources.