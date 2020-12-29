Distinguished efforts in al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine to spread culture by unity of aesthetic heritage

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The Aesthetic Heritage Unit in the Cognitive Media Division of the Department of Islamic and Human Knowledge Affairs in the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine is interested in Arab and Islamic heritage by shining the spotlight on the most important heritage arts, which is the art of Arabic calligraphy and decoration, which represents the character of the Islamic civilization, in addition to the visual arts for their great importance in spreading knowledge of the Noble Qur’an and the Ahl al-Bayt – peace be upon them – and focusing on the aesthetic heritage created by Arab and Muslim artists, by drafting texts in balanced and elaborate letters, shiny and elaborate decorations, as well as drawing historical facts.

The artists have taken into consideration the awareness and educational aspect through a comprehensive study of the circumstances surrounding our societies, and the appropriate writing of the texts that they elect, and the images they draw in their paintings, by employing the artistic and aesthetic aspect to convey the message to the recipient, as he is attracted to where he finds the beauty.

The worker in the Aesthetic Heritage Unit, Muhammad Faleh, said: “The unit is concerned with conducting analytical studies and art publications related to the aesthetic arts of Arabic calligraphy, Islamic decorations and Islamic architecture, to be an important source in spreading the culture of the Ahl al-Bayt – peace be upon them -. We have worked on Islamic artistic aesthetic paintings in both classical and modern ways. We have also produced a (pocket) sized Qur’an decoration for the Center for Qur’an Sciences, Interpretation and Printing, and work is underway on the decoration of the aesthetic Qur’an in another size.”

He added: “The Aesthetic Heritage Unit held an exhibition on the occasion of the Eid Al-Ghadir, but it did not open due to the Corona pandemic. And recently the unit held an exhibition on the occasion of the Noble Prophet’s Birthday in the area between the Two Holy Shrines.”

Confirming: “The number of paintings that have been completed has reached more than a hundred paintings.”

Concluding: “Work is currently underway to hold a special exhibition on the occasion of the birth of the Lady Fatima az-Zahra – peace be upon her -. Also, we are working to publish an encyclopedia of three parts related to the architecture of the Holy Shrine of the Master Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas – peace be upon him -, the base on which it was built, its Islamic decorations composed of floral and geometric ornamental decorations, decorative glazing, and calligraphic phalanges that adorn the sanctuary.”