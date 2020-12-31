Cladding floor and wall of Taremah at al-Abbas (A.S) shrine with alabaster tiles +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The technical and engineering cadres began the cladding of the floor and the wall of the Taremah at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), from the right side inward to the holy sanctuary, which is the first stage of these works, after the preparation work for these works was nearing completion.



The head of the engineering projects department at the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, engineer Dea’ Majeed al-Sa’egh, explained to the al-Kafeel Network: “The preparation work for cladding the floor and walls of these areas is considered one of the important and arduous work at the same time, because the floor contains several old concrete layers in addition to the existing layers of cladding, and the work needs high accuracy in a way that does not affect the walls of the Holy Sanctuary. And thank God, these works are nearing completion. ”

Adding: “Along these works, other cladding works of the walls of the room, on which two of the pillars of the Taremah are based, took place after removing all old residues and treating the walls and then cladding them with alabaster tiles of the same quality as those used in the Iwans of the Holy Sanctuary. This room is used as an administrative room for the employees of the Holy Sanctuary Department.”