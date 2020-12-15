Record number of journalists imprisoned in 2020: watchdog

SHAFAQNA-A record number of journalists were imprisoned worldwide in 2020, a US-based watchdog said Tuesday.

The annual report by the Committee to Protect Journalists found that 274 journalists were imprisoned in 2020 — the highest number since the non-profit organisation began its survey in the 1990s.The report also found that 26 journalists and media workers had been murdered this year, with Mexico listed as the world’s most dangerous country for the press, France24 reported.