Yemen’s women basketball players overcome war and disability

SHAFAQNA- Yemen is devastated by war, the novel coronavirus and a humanitarian crisis that the United Nations has called the world’s worst. But all that didn’t stop a local wheelchair basketball championship going ahead in Sanaa this month.

Five all-women teams were part of the competition, only the second of its kind, including Al-Erada — Arabic for “The Will”, and Al-Mustaqbal, or “The Future”.The female players, some wearing face coverings as well as their headscarves, jostled and shot baskets from sports wheelchairs painted red and light-green at the indoor court.

A coach of multiple teams, Abdo Mohammed Zayed, said Yemen’s lack of clubs and facilities for players with disabilities presented another challenge. The goal of the tournament, he said, was to “offer social and moral support to those with disabilities, and allow them to showcase their capabilities and creativity.”