Amensty urges Pakistani authorities to end secret detention of human rights defender

SHAFAQNA- Amnesty International’s Twitter account declared that Idris Khattak, the human rights researcher, investigating enforced disappearances in Pakistan for organisations like Amnesty was disappeared in 2019.

AI twitter account calls on demand his release. Khattak is also a former consultant for human rights NGOs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. His case is emblematic of the many enforced disappearances occurring in the country, and the concealment of his fate and whereabouts constitutes a continued offence of enforced disappearance, said the experts, news.un.org told.

In June 2020, Pakistan authorities did something very rare – admitting that Idris was in their custody. A few months ago, independent UN rights experts called on the Government of Pakistan to end the secret detention of Khattak, who has not been heard from in more than nine months.

The experts said they are seriously concerned for the life of Idris Khattak – an activist who worked on a number of reports on disappearances in Pakistan’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas – as he has not had contact with the outside world since he was taken into custody by Pakistani Military Intelligence on 13 November 2019.