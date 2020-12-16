IRC: Yemen at highest risk of humanitarian catastrophe in 2021

SHAFAQNA- The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has warned that Yemen is the country most at risk of a humanitarian catastrophe in 2021.

Continued conflict, widespread hunger and a collapsing international aid response threaten to dramatically worsen the current crisis in Yemen next year, the IRC said on Wednesday. Tamuna Sabadze, the aid agency’s director for Yemen, said support was critical, now more “than ever”. In an interview with Al Jazeera from the capital, Sanaa, she called for “more commitment than we see today” from internal, regional and global actors to end the conflict.

“Without this, things will not change in Yemen; the ordinary civilians of Yemen will really have no future and no hope.Twenty-four million people are in need of some kind of humanitarian aid – be it food, protection, health services, or education.The majority of the country really needs the UN and humanitarian funding in order to meet their basic day-to-day needs”, Tamuna Sabadze said.