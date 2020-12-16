Over 250,000 abused in New Zealand’s state care system

SHAFAQNA- Over 256,000 people held in state care were abused from 1950 to 2019, the Royal Commission of New Zealand said in in its report. The royal commission into abuse in state care is investigating historic abuse of children, young adults and vulnerable adults by state-run institutions as well as in affiliated religious institutions, such as church-run orphanages.

The report found a total of 655,000 passed through the doors of orphanages, homes for people with disabilities and mental health institutions among others over the same time period.So far, 1,900 survivors of abuse have contacted the commission, and they expect thousands more to do so, describing the extent of abuse in state care as “significant”, and more than originally thought.

People with disabilities were also over-represented in state care and abuse statistics, it said. The report found that many children were removed from their homes due to issues related to poverty, but were returned from state care to their families severely traumatised, The Guardian reported.