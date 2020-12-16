Date :Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 | Time : 08:26 |ID: 187004 | Print

Oman agrees to emergency use of Vaccine

SHAFAQNA – Oman has approved the import and use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 for emergency use.
The sultanate’s Ministry of Health issued in a statement that has issued a licence to import the Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, only to be administered to those aged 16 or above.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

