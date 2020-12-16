https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/GettyImages-1230011646.jpg 1440 2560 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-16 08:26:022020-12-16 08:26:02Oman agrees to emergency use of Vaccine
Oman agrees to emergency use of Vaccine
SHAFAQNA – Oman has approved the import and use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 for emergency use.
The sultanate’s Ministry of Health issued in a statement that has issued a licence to import the Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, only to be administered to those aged 16 or above.
This news is translated by Shafaqna English.
