Five million more people in Afghanistan will need help in 2021: UN

SHAFAQNA-Five million more Afghans will need help in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in conflicts, a UN official said.

The need is increasing and “funding is urgently needed,” the acting Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Ramesh Rajasingham said during a press conference on Tuesday. “We are going from a situation where we have (asked) for support to target around 11 million people in 2020 to what we estimate will be almost 16 million people next year,” Rajasingham said, according to AlJazeera.