What are the criteria for a good judge?

SHAFAQNA – In a letter to one of his closest companions, Malik Ashtar (RA), the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) wrote: For judging between people, choose your best individuals (best qualified for the position), the ones who are not satisfied with little research; rather they pursue the case to the end. The ones who are more cautious about misgivings than others, and are more serious in finding the truth and citing evidence, and also get less tired of the repeated consultation/approach by the two sides of the dispute [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 53.