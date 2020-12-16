Date :Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 | Time : 12:35 |ID: 187075 | Print
sign petition corona Iran

Call For Petition to Stop Tragedy: Iranians Can Not Purchase Vaccine Due to Sanctions

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Dr. Abolfazl Fateh, Iranian physician and media activist has started a petition to request the UN and the WHO to take immediate action to stop the ongoing medical sanctions against Iran to combat COVID-19 and save innocent lives. After struggling with COVID-19 for 10 months and tens of thousands of victims, now Iranians cannot purchase the required vaccine due to US sanctions against Iran. 

Shafaqna invites all of the human rights activists across the world to sign the petition:

Good news – there is a vaccine,

Bad news – after struggling with COVID-19 for 10 months and tens of thousands of victims, even now Iranians cannot purchase the required vaccine due to unethical United States sanctions against Iran. Is it still not the time to stop this tragedy?

If you do not want to sign this petition, please do what you can to lift sanctions against Iranian people. No person should be denied medical treatment because of the borders they were born in.

You can sign the petition here:

https://www.change.org/p/un-who-lift-all-medical-sanctions-now-the-iranian-people-suffering-from-coronavirus

Successful Iranian campaign abroad to lift sanctions has reached 120,000 signatures

Call For Petition to Lift All Medical Sanctions to Combat Coronavirus in Iran

You might also like
Pope Francis slams Tehran terrorist attacks
G7 leaders to discuss spread of coronavirus on March 16: Abe
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran, US, Yemen, Saudi Arabia Zarif: Even Saudis don’t believe fiction of Iranian attacks on oil plants
Saudi leaders sent messages to Iran's president:spokesman
Iranian, Iraqi presidents meet in New York
Iran expected to top agenda of IAEA board session: Russia
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *