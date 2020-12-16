Call For Petition to Stop Tragedy: Iranians Can Not Purchase Vaccine Due to Sanctions

SHAFAQNA- Dr. Abolfazl Fateh, Iranian physician and media activist has started a petition to request the UN and the WHO to take immediate action to stop the ongoing medical sanctions against Iran to combat COVID-19 and save innocent lives. After struggling with COVID-19 for 10 months and tens of thousands of victims, now Iranians cannot purchase the required vaccine due to US sanctions against Iran.

Shafaqna invites all of the human rights activists across the world to sign the petition:

Good news – there is a vaccine,

Bad news – after struggling with COVID-19 for 10 months and tens of thousands of victims, even now Iranians cannot purchase the required vaccine due to unethical United States sanctions against Iran. Is it still not the time to stop this tragedy?

If you do not want to sign this petition, please do what you can to lift sanctions against Iranian people. No person should be denied medical treatment because of the borders they were born in.

You can sign the petition here:

https://www.change.org/p/un-who-lift-all-medical-sanctions-now-the-iranian-people-suffering-from-coronavirus