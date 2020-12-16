Saudi Arabia’s Quran contest slated for Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The 22nd edition of Saudi Arabia’s national Quran competition will be held in the holy month of Ramadan (April 2021).

Titled the King Salman Quran Award, the competition had been planned to be held in March this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.Now, the country’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has announced that it will be organized in the lunar Hijri month of Ramadan, Okaz Daily reported. It will be held in spate sections for men and women, the ministry said.Winners will be awarded cash prizes totaling 3.2 million Saudi riyals.

