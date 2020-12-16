Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain

The announcement follows the directive issued by the President of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who called upon all residents to pray for “rain, mercy and abundance upon the country and its people”.

To be offered 10 minutes before Juma, the special prayer is performed by Muslims around the world requesting Almighty God for the blessing of rain. Al Istisqa, as the prayer is called, literally means to “seek rain”. Technically, in Islamic Shariah, it means to appeal for rain from Allah in situations of drought. A specific method is applied for this supplication, and it will be held in keeping with the tradition that Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and his companions had started.

Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, director-general of IACAD, urged all able Muslims to offer the rain prayer, in accordance with the Sunnah, KTiems reported. Friday prayers resumed across the United Arab Emirates on December 4, with mosques hosting 30 per cent of their total capacity.