Iran, Sweden FMs discuss latest international developments on phone
SHAFAQNA- IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde in a telephone conversation on Wednesday reviewed the latest regional, international developments, JCPOA, and bilateral relations.
During the phone talk, the two sides exchanged views on the latest international developments, regional issues, developments related to the JCPOA, as well as bilateral and consular relations between the two countries. They also stressed cooperation, consultation on peace and security, besides the need to provide humanitarian assistance in Yemen and Afghanistan.
