Imam Sadiq (AS) university to hold Islamic economics international congress

An international congress featuring Islamic economics is planned to be held here in the Iranian capital.

The Imam Sadiq (AS) University will organize the scholarly event, which is slated for December 21-22. A number of Iranian experts and scholars, including Hossein Ali Saadi, Iraqj Toutounchian, Gholam Reza Mesbahi Moqaddam, Seyed Kazem Sadr, and Morteza Ezzati, as well as thinkers and scholars from a number of other countries will address the congress. Islamic economics is a term used to refer to Islamic commercial jurisprudence, and also to an ideology of economics based on the teachings of Islam.